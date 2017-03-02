Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Jurors in Aaron Hernandez trial to view double murder site

BOSTON Jurors in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez are set to view the crime scene in Boston.

A spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney's Office says the jury on Friday will visit the site where Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were gunned down in 2012. Testimony will resume in court later in the day.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez fatally shot the two men after a brief encounter at a nightclub where one of them bumped into Hernandez, which caused Hernandez to spill his drink.

Hernandez's lawyer says the real killer wasn't Hernandez, but rather the government's star witness, former Hernandez friend Alexander Bradley.

Crime scene photos and graphic descriptions of the killings were presented in court Thursday.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing.



