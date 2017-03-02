Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Oscar flub accountants get security protection guards

By SANDY COHEN

AP Entertainment Writer

Posted 1:52pm on Thursday, Mar. 02, 2017

LOS ANGELES A spokeswoman for the PwC auditing firm says the company has hired protection for the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at the Oscars.

Carey Bodenheimer said Thursday that PwC is providing security to Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz.

They are the accountants who were dismissed by the film academy Wednesday for mishandling the winners' envelopes at Sunday's 89th Academy Awards.

Bodenheimer said PwC hired security for the two partners after their home addresses and photos of their family members were published in the media.

PwC has taken responsibility for the unprecedented error that led to "La La Land" mistakenly announced as the winner of best picture when "Moonlight" actually won.

The company says Cullinan and Ruiz made "a series of mistakes" and failed to follow established backstage protocols.



