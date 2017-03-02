Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Dave Chappelle debuts 2 comedy specials March 21 on Netflix

The Associated Press

Posted 1:37pm on Thursday, Mar. 02, 2017

NEW YORK Comedian Dave Chappelle is headed back to TV with his first concert specials in a dozen years — two of them. Both premiere March 21, exclusively on Netflix.

The hour-long specials are from his personal vault. "Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin" was filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles in March 2016. "Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas" was filmed at the Moody Theater in Austin in April 2015.

He's currently on the road in preparation for a third Netflix special.

Chappelle's comedy career includes movie roles in "The Nutty Professor," "Con Air" and "Blue Streak." In 2003, he achieved heightened fame and critical acclaim as the mastermind of his Comedy Central sketch series, "Chappelle's Show," only to abruptly exit the series in its third season.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me