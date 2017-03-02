Oscar winner Viola Davis to speak at University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is going to speak at the University of Kentucky.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2mdZtNP) a sold-out crowd will hear Davis talk Thursday night about her life and experience of growing up in poverty in Central Falls, Rhode Island, as well as her acting roles.
The UK Student Activities Board has been working for years to bring Davis to campus.
Many say now, the timing is perfect. Davis on Sunday won the best supporting actress Oscar for "Fences," a role she originated in a Broadway revival seven years ago for which she won a Tony Award.
Two years ago, she became the first black woman to win for lead actress in a drama series, and she's the first black woman to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony.