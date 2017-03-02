Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Oscar winner Viola Davis to speak at University of Kentucky

The Associated Press

Posted 10:42am on Thursday, Mar. 02, 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky. Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is going to speak at the University of Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2mdZtNP) a sold-out crowd will hear Davis talk Thursday night about her life and experience of growing up in poverty in Central Falls, Rhode Island, as well as her acting roles.

The UK Student Activities Board has been working for years to bring Davis to campus.

Many say now, the timing is perfect. Davis on Sunday won the best supporting actress Oscar for "Fences," a role she originated in a Broadway revival seven years ago for which she won a Tony Award.

Two years ago, she became the first black woman to win for lead actress in a drama series, and she's the first black woman to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me