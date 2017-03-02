Former high school teacher facing sex, drug charges

MONROE, La. A former Monroe City Schools teacher is facing multiple sex and drug charges.
The News-Star reports (http://tnsne.ws/2lYevqt) that 25-year-old Christian Jamaal Amos was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile as well as four counts of drug distribution.
Amos served as the choir director and music teacher at Neville High School.
Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brent Vidrine says Amos resigned from his position effective Jan. 25. Vidrine declined any further comment, citing the ongoing police investigation.
Amos is being held at Quachita Correctional Center on $90,000 bond. It's unclear if he has an attorney.