Tony Romo joins Instagram

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo may not be the starting signal caller for America's Team, but that doesn't mean he is not constantly in the news as the anticipation grows to see where he will play next NFL season.
In these days where high-profile professional athletes have a way of breaking news about themselves and their brands on their personal, Romo added a forum to his social media account portfolio as he joined Instagram.
Fans who would like to follow Romo on the popular photo and video sharing application at @tony.romo.
Romo joined on Wednesday and as of Thursday morning, he had over 358,000 followers and his video has over 108,000 views..
His first post was a video of Romo diagramming a play for 4-year-old Hawkins to throw the ball to 2-year-old Rivers and the ensuing result in their backyard.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also got in on the Instagram fun fun. He joined on January 7th and currently sits at over 1.9 million followers.
Other Cowboys players on Instagram include quarterback Dak Prescott @_4dak, running back Ezekiel Elliott @ezekielelliott and wide receiver Dez Bryant @dezbryant.
Bryant currently has the biggest following of the Cowboys players on Instagram at over 2 million followers.
Whether Romo ends up going to play for the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs or another NFL team, fans can keep up with him on social media.
Fans can also follow Romo on Twitter @TonyRomo.
