Documentary film focuses on Raleigh high school teacher

The Associated Press

Posted 6:42am on Thursday, Mar. 02, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. A Raleigh high school teacher is the focus of a new documentary film that its creators hope will challenge the Hollywood image of veteran teachers as hacks.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2mapu0c) "Teacher of the Year" will premiere Thursday at the Teachers, Teaching and Media Conference at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.

The documentary follows Angie Sciolo during the 2013-14 school year as she teaches social studies at Leesville Road High School, leads a teacher advocacy group and protests at "Moral Monday" rallies.

Leesville Road teacher Rob Phillips and former teacher Jay Korreck directed the film

