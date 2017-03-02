Artists transform historic Long Island home into exhibit

GLEN COVE, N.Y. A Long Island business owner has partnered with artists from across the country to convert a historic home into a modern street art exhibit.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2lY90pQ) that auto shop owner Joe LaPadula collaborated with Sean Sullivan to transform the historic Glen Cove home he purchased. The pair recruited more than 100 artists from across the country to tag the Nassau County house with graffiti from top to bottom.
The repurposed home has landmark status with segments dating back more than 200 years.
LaPadula will show the house on Thursday through a community program called the First City Project. The installation will open to the public for special events after the initial showing.
City officials say projects like LaPadula's help attract younger residents to the area and create excitement.