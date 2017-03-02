Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

White Sox's Abreu back as ballplayer smuggling trial witness

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

Posted 2:17am on Thursday, Mar. 02, 2017

MIAMI It's a second day of testimony for Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the Miami trial of two men accused of illegally smuggling Cuban ballplayers to the U.S.

Abreu will return Thursday to the witness stand in the case of Florida sports agent Bartolo Hernandez and baseball trainer Julio Estrada. They are accused of arranging smuggling ventures involving Cuban players using false documents.

On Wednesday, Abreu testified he ate a chunk of a fake passport while flying to the U.S. to cover up his illegal travel. Abreu said he ordered a beer on a flight from Haiti to Miami and consumed the page containing a false name and his photo.

Abreu says he traveled illegally because he was worried about losing his $68 million contract with Chicago.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me