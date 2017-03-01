Boy injured as storms pass through Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Authorities say a Tennessee boy has been injured after a tree fell on his home as severe storms passed through central Tennessee.
Clarksville Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve Warren told The Leaf-Chronicle that the 12-year-old boy was injured Wednesday morning.
National Weather Service meteorologist Justyn Jackson told The Tennessean that an EF-1 tornado, one of the least severe, caused damage from Cane Ridge to Four Corners Marina. The weather service is still investigating other storm damage across Middle Tennessee.
The Tennessean said country singer Carrie Underwood tweeted there was damage to her home in the Nashville area.
In addition, news outlets reported the storm caused thousands of power outages across Middle Tennessee and a traffic backup on Interstate 65.