Final Four to be broadcast in Spanish for 1st time

The Associated Press

Posted 3:17pm on Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017

NEW YORK Next month's Final Four will be broadcast in Spanish for the first time.

Westwood One announced Wednesday that it will produce Spanish-language broadcasts of the national semifinal games on April 1 and the title game on April 3.

The network says its coverage will be broadcast on more than 40 Hispanic radio stations and Sirius XM and will also be available to stream on ncaa.com.

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, says the addition of Spanish-language broadcast will help diversify the sport's fan base.

The Final Four will be held at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

