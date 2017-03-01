Structural issues force closure of Carter Barron stage

WASHINGTON The Carter Barron Amphitheatre, which has presented summer performances that included Broadway musicals, ballet, and pop, classical and comedy concerts for more than 65 years, will close for repairs for at least the 2017 season.
The National Park Service operates the amphitheater, which is in Rock Creek Park. The agency said in a statement Wednesday that an assessment showed that the stage has structural deficiencies and cannot support the weight of performances.
The Park Service says applying carbon fiber to the underside of the stage could cost up to $560,000; rehabilitating the stage would cost up to $620,000.
The agency says special funding would be required, and both solutions would take at least five years to complete. The Park Service is still considering how to deal with the problem.