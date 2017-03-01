Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Actress Jessica Lang to receive Rhode Island arts award

The Associated Press

Posted 2:17pm on Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Actress Jessica Lange is being honored with a lifetime achievement award from a Rhode Island theater group.

The Trinity Repertory Company says it will award Lange its Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts at a ceremony to be held at Providence's WaterFire Arts Center on May 22.

Lange made her movie debut in a 1976 version of "King Kong" and went on to play a wide variety of roles in film, TV and on the stage. She has won two Academy Awards, three Emmys, five Golden Globes and a Tony Award.

Lange was previously married to ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, and their daughter runs a Rhode Island dance company.

Other actors who have won the theater group's lifetime achievement award include Viola Davis, Robert Redford and Liza Minnelli.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me