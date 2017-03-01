Home  >  Music

James Taylor to headline The Star in Frisco

By Cary Darling

Posted 12:41pm on Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017

When the Star, the Dallas Cowboys new, 91-acre, $1.5 billion HQ went up in Frisco, you just knew that it was going to be about more than football.

This was made exceedingly clear today as it was announced that veteran folk-rock singer James Taylor and rocker Bonnie Raitt will perform at the 12,000-capacity Ford Center at the Star on July 31.

Now, this isn’t the first non-football related event scheduled for the facility -- a free Dallas Opera simulcast is set for March 18 -- but it’s probably the biggest.

“We’re thrilled to bring such an iconic performer like James Taylor to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a press release. “There is no better artist to help us debut the first of many incredible entertainment experiences at The Star.”

Tickets, ranging from $36 to $130.95, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.



