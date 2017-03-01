US, German orchestras announce details of new partnership

BOSTON The Boston Symphony Orchestra and a renowned German orchestra have announced an unprecedented partnership to enhance both organizations.
Details of the five-year collaboration between the BSO and the Gewandhausorchestre based in Leipzig announced Wednesday include a co-commissioning program, educational initiatives, shared and complementary programming, and residencies by the BSO in Leipzig and GWO in Boston.
The alliance also includes musician exchanges at the orchestras' respective academies for advanced music studies.
"Leipzig Week in Boston" is scheduled to take place in Massachusetts in February 2018, while "Boston Week in Leipzig" is scheduled for Germany in June 2018. The programs include each orchestra spotlighting the other's musical tradition.
BSO music director Andris Nelsons called the alliance an "absolutely unique partnership in music making" that will "bring a new and powerful perspective" to classical music.