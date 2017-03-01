Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Mr. T, Simone Biles among new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast

Posted 9:42am on Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017

NEW YORK Mr. T, Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan are among the competitors for the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

ABC announced the cast for the 24th season of the reality competition on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

Other cast members include former "Saturday Night Live" star Chris Kattan, current "Bachelor" Nick Viall and singer Charo.

This season also marks the return of dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy (MAKS'-ihm shmehr-KAWF'-skee) and Peta Murgatroyd after welcoming their first child together earlier this year.

Biles will look to follow in the footsteps of her U.S. gymnastics teammate Laurie Hernandez, who took home the show's Mirrorball Trophy as last season's champ.



