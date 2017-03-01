Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Tyrese Gibson reveals 'secret' Valentine's Day wedding

The Associated Press

Posted 7:17am on Wednesday, Mar. 01, 2017

Tyrese Gibson is off the market once again.

The actor and model shared a video on Instagram that included a series of photos from a Valentine's Day wedding. He says he tried to keep the wedding a secret, but is opening up after the news got out.

Gibson doesn't mention the name of his new bride in the video, but did offer a bit of a description. He says his wife has grace and elegance and is "college educated with multiple degrees." He says she will serve as an example to his 9-year-old daughter Shayla. Gibson was married to Shayla's mother, Norma Mitchell, from 2007 to 2009.

Gibson says celebrity Pastor Creflo Dollar offered advice in a pre-marital session, telling the couple to "focus on the gift of the present."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me