Calling all vinyl junkies: Crate Diggers celebrates the collector with Dallas sale

There are those of us who, in the pre-streaming, pre-mp3, pre-CD era, used to walk into a used-record store with $20 and not be satisfied unless we walked out with at least 10 albums, sometimes buying a really scratched-up piece of vinyl because it had one song that we liked.
And then there are people who still collect vinyl records, and make people like me — er, people like that — look like rank amateurs.
DFW has a number of stores where you can buy used vinyl, but even then the experience won’t exactly be like Crate Diggers, a touring “Record Fair & After Party” coming Saturday to Club Dada in Dallas. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was co-founded by a club DJ and an executive at a record-collecting website.
“We kind of had two separate ideas,” says Liz Maddux, community manager at Discogs.com, who co-founded Crate Diggers with Zernell Gillie, who runs the Grimy Edits record label. “We started talking about pushing those ideas together, and that’s kind of where Crate Diggers started. … We have different networks and different contacts in the industry and we thought, ‘Let’s just try this as a one-off in Portland.’ ”
That’s because Portland, Ore., is the home of Discogs, which is an almost unbelievably exhaustive record-collecting database. How detailed? Just for kicks, we plugged Elton John’s name into the search engine and found 587 albums and singles, some of which are interview discs, with such minutiae as 106 versions (sometimes with as little variations as a label number) of his 1970 album “Tumbleweed Connection” — and gripes in the comments about its being listed before his U.S. debut, “Elton John,” which was actually released earlier in 1970.
And that one-off in Portland became something bigger.
“It just kinda took off,” Maddux says. “It kind of took on a mind of its own.”
Going nationwide
It’s grown to Crate Diggers events in other cities, including Los Angeles, Berlin and Miami. It’s for anyone interested in vinyl, of course, but some people are really serious about this collecting thing.
“I work with a guy who has over 70,000 albums,” Maddux says, adding that the amount people collect always becomes a conversation topic in her world.
“Somebody just put out an article on the different stages of collecting. You have people who are kind of completists: They want all the releases from a label or an artist, all formats, all versions, all the covers. Then you have the casual collectors who are just picking up things that they might have heard when they were a little younger. Everybody interacts a little differently.”
Maddux says she meets people who are really into the “data side of things”: making sure that discographies on the database are complete and accurate. And then the club DJs who are buying records to sample from in their work. And people who are just learning about the collecting world.
All can find something to surprise them at a Crate Diggers fair.
“I have an extensive collection,” Maddux says. “I have an extensive want list. And I still get that feeling, no matter if I’m digging at a fair or in a shop, when you come across that thing, there’s like a physical and mental reaction when you’re like, ‘Oh, my god! I’ve been looking for this record for so long!’ You’re always having an experience at that moment, and when I pull records off my shelf, I equate it with ‘Where did I get this? And what was happening at that time?’ ”
A celebration of music
The Dallas fair will feature vendors and DJs from North Texas, audio stores as well as record stores, and vendors from outside the market as well. The record-fair part runs noon-6 p.m., and then it’s a party after that, till 2 a.m. (Although the record fair is for all ages, the after-party is for 21 and over.)
“We give the diggers, the collectors, time during the day to do what they do, and then the music at the end is a celebration,” Maddux says. “It’s a celebration of the day, a celebration of the artists that are giving to the audience, a celebration of our community in a different way. That’s why we do this together, because it covers all of that.”
It is easy enough these days to hear an album for free, whether via a streaming service such as Spotify or via YouTube, but Maddux doesn’t see the vinyl community going away.
“I have an iPhone, so do I have music on my phone, do I have iTunes? Of course I do,” she says. “I travel a lot. But no matter if you’re my age or my daughter’s age — she’s 28 and she’s been collecting records for a few years — you’re having a personal interaction with the album art, the liner notes, getting to experience the music in a different way.”