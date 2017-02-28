Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz hospitalized after fight

The Associated Press

Posted 5:07pm on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

STUTTGART, Germany German second-division leader Stuttgart says World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz has been hospitalized after getting involved in a fight Monday night.

The club says "Grosskreutz is doing well in the circumstances. It looks like he can leave the hospital again on Wednesday. Kevin Grosskreutz will file charges after the incident."

Stuttgart does not give the extent of the 28-year-old right back's injuries.

Police, who didn't name the player, reported that a 28-year-old was taken to hospital with a head injury after receiving a punch in a fight between two groups. A 16-year-old from the same group was also taken to hospital, with no apparent external injuries. Four suspects were arrested.

Grosskreutz, then playing for Borussia Dortmund, was an unused substitute for Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning team in Brazil.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me