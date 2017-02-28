Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Former NFL official establishing military scholarships

The Associated Press

Posted 5:07pm on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. Former NFL officiating director Mike Pereira has begun a foundation that will provide scholarships to veterans of the armed forces who are interested in a post-military career in officiating.

The organization called "Battlefield to Ballfields" launched Tuesday.

Pereira, now a Fox Sports analyst, says his group will offer financial backing, training and eventual placement for servicemen and women to pursue careers in officiating.

"Many veterans find it difficult to successfully integrate into civilian life after they have completed their military service," Pereira says. "We know there's no greater sacrifice one can make than to serve one's country. But what happens when they come home?"

Among those on Battlefield to Ballfields' board are former Titans and Rams coach Jeff Fisher; former Green Beret Nate Boyer; and Barry Mano, founder and president of the National Association of Sports Officials.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me