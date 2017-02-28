Around Cowtown: Big Mac at the Magnolia Motor Lounge.

A few weeks back I was feeling a bit nostalgic — going over some old photos taken at the now defunct Moon Bar on Berry Street — and talking with Big Mike Richardson about the old days of live music.
He mentioned he was going to be doing some shows with singer/songwriter/accordion player Ginny Mac. These are two of my favorite performers in Funkytown, and I couldn’t wait to see what this mess would sound like. On Monday night, I got my chance.
I walked in and the duo was performing 10cc’s “The Things We Do for Love” (with Big Mike on vocals and guitar), followed by Queen’s “Somebody to Love” with Ginny Mac singing and playing piano.
So how do Big Mike, the human jukebox, and Ginny Mac, the accordion goddess, wind up playing together? Well, it took a while. Both had heard about each other for years. They finally met at a Harry Nilsson tribute at the Live Oak in September, and Mac wound up back at Big Mike’s house playing with his cats and singing Queen songs with him until far into the morning.
They became fast friends, and the idea of doing a duo show called Big Mac was born.
“That hamburger always puts a pleasing image in your mind,” said Richardson of the moniker.
“For me,[the duo] gives me the opportunity to play songs that I don’t normally get to play,” said Ginny Mac.
Doing a duo gig is normally a challenge for Big Mike. They call him the human jukebox because he knows and can play an unthinkable number of songs, and there just aren’t many in town who can keep up with him.
But Ginny Mac can, and they seem to learn from each other.
Throughout the night people were throwing different song requests at the two, everything from James Brown to James Bond themes. There were songs from Rod Stewart, the Beatles, Glen Campbell, Steely Dan, Gerry Rafferty, Carly Simon, Wings, the Doobie Brothers and a lot more.
For those of you who’ve never experienced either of these musicians, Ginny Mac is an impressive vocalist and multi-instrumentalist. She has a powerful voice, a charming stage presence and is primarily known for Gypsy jazz and swing music.
Big Mike is an equally enthralling performer who can play and sing almost anything.
His guitar work is phenomenal, and he has an absurd vocal range. These two people together are something not to be missed. And on March 24, they will be playing Oscar’s Pub on Camp Bowie Boulevard.
You need to see this duo for yourself.