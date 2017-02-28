Rooster & Smith & Scher add up to innovative choreography

Texas Ballet Theater artistic director Ben Stevenson couldn’t have known it when he scheduled this weekend’s performances more than a year ago, but the works on the Rooster & Smith & Scher mixed-repertory program are linked thematically. They deal with personal growth, in very different ways and sometimes loosely — but something to look for in the connective tissue of the performance.
Two of the works are world premieres from young choreographers Garrett Smith and Avi Scher, billed alongside Christopher Bruce’s 1991 work “Rooster,” famously set to 1960s Rolling Stones songs and having its TBT company premiere.
Scher uses piano music by Liszt, Mendelssohn, Bach and Glinka along with contemporary composer Missy Mazzoli (whose opera of the Lars von Trier film “Breaking the Waves” recently premiered in Philadelphia) for his “A Full Life,” to be accompanied live by Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra principal keyboardist Shields-Collins Bray on piano.
“[The work is] everything that you might experience as you’re maturing and growing up,” says Scher. “I wanted to make sure that is what comes across, that it feels like a journey from start to finish.”
Smith’s piece, “Imbue,” uses Philip Glass’ Cello Concerto No. 1 (2001), and deals with change in humans as we grow older, with striking differences in costume and theme for the men and the women.
“Over a long period of time you develop into your most beautiful phase or self,” Smith says about the idea for his piece.
Rockin’ ‘Rooster’
If those sound like deep thoughts for ballet, then consider “Rooster” first, which both Garrett and Scher describe as “fun.”
How could it not be, considering it uses eight songs from the Stones’ heyday: “Little Red Rooster,” “Lady Jane,” “Not Fade Away,” “As Tears Go By,” “Paint It Black,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Play With Fire” and “Sympathy for the Devil.”
Bruce, a British choreographer who served under Stevenson as an associate choreographer at the Houston Ballet from 1989 to 1994, created “Rooster” for Switzerland’s Ballet du Grand Theatre de Geneve in 1991, and it has maintained its status as one of the most well-known works of contemporary ballet.
Bruce once described it as a “… a celebration of the music … a tongue-in-cheek look at sort of the sexuality of the time, the battle of the sexes if you like. … It reflects on how men and women react to each other, certainly at that time.”
It begins with a male dancer strutting onto the stage like the title creature, and follows through those eight Stones songs with humor and heartbreak, with some particularly fun movements from the male dancers.
Burning out on dance
As a choreographer, Scher’s story might be the most atypical of the trio on this program.
He was born in New York and his family moved to Israel when he was young. There, her saw Russia’s famed Bolshoi Ballet on tour, and it sparked his interest in dance. His parents moved back to the States when their young son was accepted into the School of American Ballet. He was cast as Fritz in “The Nutcracker,” and other roles followed.
So did injuries, which led to his interest in choreography. He had his own company in New York from 2008 to 2012, and choreographed for companies like Ballet West. After his company folded, he started work in the international humanitarian nonprofit sector, most recently with the Clinton Foundation’s Global Initiative. (His division was set to close, even before the election.)
“I was burned out on dance entirely,” Scher says. “It was a combination of moving around the country and trying to raise money and all the stuff that comes with running a company.”
“A Full Life” is his first commission from a professional company in five years.
The work is inspired by his own experience with life so far.
“It’s a bit of a journey. I wanted to express a whole range of experience that you might have,” he says. “It has eight dancers [four men, four women] and they burst on the stage in a spectacular opening, then it’s lighthearted after that. … Then [it is] more mature and sensual as they’re coming into adulthood.
“They all go through something that makes them grow up very quickly and then experience the heartbreak that happens when you get older. … Then they get their mojo back and figure out that it’s going to be OK.”
He’s not sure about his future in dance but will accept other commissions that come his way. In the meantime, he has applied to get his master’s in another area where he thinks he can change the world, especially after the election: journalism.
“I’ve always been creative and liked to express myself, including writing. I wrote some blog posts for the site of the Clinton Foundation, and I’m curious about politics and following it.”
More contemporary
Smith also fell in love with dance at a young age, started choreographing as young as 11 and began winning choreography awards. Like Christopher Bruce, he was also an associate choreographer at the Houston Ballet, but after Stevenson left for Texas Ballet Theater.
A Utah native, Smith is currently a dancer with the Norwegian National Ballet and has choreographed for companies across America and Europe.
In “Imbue,” he wanted to step away from his history of using vivid color and go for something more muted and monochromatic, with plastic tutus and nude body suits for the women, and men in blue velvet tights.
“The men represent an environment that is shaping their life throughout the piece,” Smith says. “The women are the humans, and [the men] are leading the women along through their metamorphosis.”
He describes his movement as more contemporary, while Scher describes his as neoclassical. With the contemporary ballet “Rooster,” there will be something for audiences at every stage in their own journey.