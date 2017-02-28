Wires  >  AP Entertainment

FX to follow 'Bette and Joan' with 'Feud: Charles and Diana'

Posted 11:02am on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

NEW YORK Producer Ryan Murphy's first edition of "Feud," which tells the story of film legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, won't premiere until this weekend.

But already FX has announced a second installment in the "Feud" franchise. The network said Tuesday a 10-episode series will spotlight the doomed royal couple Charles and Diana. It is scheduled to air in 2018. No cast members were disclosed by the network.

Murphy, whose many successes include FX's long-running anthology "American Horror Story" and last season's hit miniseries "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," will launch the 8-episode "Feud: Bette and Joan" on Sunday at 10 p.m. EST. It stars Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange in the title roles.



