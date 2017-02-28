Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'Gossip Girl' star Penn Badgley gets married in New York

The Associated Press

Posted 9:12am on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

NEW YORK Former "Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley has married Domino Kirke, the sister of "Girls" star Jemima Kirke.

Domino Kirke shared an Instagram photo of herself in a white dress next to Badgley with the caption "married" Monday. She also shared a picture of the couple's vegan, gluten-free wedding cake.

Another sister, Lola, shared a picture of the three sisters at the New York City courthouse where the ceremony took place. Jemima Kirke tweeted her congrats, telling the couple, "it's all downhill from here. In a good way!"

In addition to acting, the 30-year-old Badgley is the front man for his band, MOTHXR.



