2 men arrested in fatal shooting of DC rapper Swipey

WASHINGTON Two District of Columbia men have been arrested in connection with the slaying of the up-and-coming rapper known as Swipey.
19-year-old Diante Brewer and 18-year-old Deshawn Watkins have been accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Douglas Brooks during an attempted robbery outside a party at a family member's apartment complex in Suitland in August.
Brooks had already performed alongside rappers including Fat Joe and Wale, a Washington native.
The two suspects were arrested over the weekend on charges of first-degree murder with the use of a handgun.
Police Capt. Anthony Schartner says Brewer was linked to the scene by a GPS tracking device he was wearing under court order from a previous case. Watkins was tied to the slaying through ballistics evidence.
Authorities are still searching for three other suspects.