Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Iranian hard-line newspapers criticize Farhadi's Oscar win

The Associated Press

Posted 5:32am on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

TEHRAN, Iran Two Iranian hard-line newspapers have criticized Asghar Farhadi's best foreign film Oscar, claiming "politics" brought him the award.

The Keyhan daily said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's executive order to ban U.S. entry for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, was behind the award for "The Salesman."

The Javan daily says "Farhadi owes Donald Trump and the Democrats' media propaganda for his second Oscar" and argues that the Oscar was an individual's achievement rather than success of the Iranian cinema.

Javan is considered close to Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard and hard-liners who have disapproved of Farhadi's art — and the speech delivered in his name at the Oscars.

This was the second Oscar for Farhadi, who boycotted the ceremony in protest of Trump's executive order.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me