Topgolf Fort Worth to hire 500 people for opening in May

The long-awaited Topgolf near downtown Fort Worth is set to open in early May.
Last week they began to sell pre-opening memberships to what will be the 32nd location of the popular global sports entertainment venue and next on the agenda is hiring the staff for what will be one of the most popular places in Fort Worth.
Approximately 500 jobs have been posted online at topgolf.com/careers with 'auditions' beginning in two weeks.
Available positions include servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest service staff and more. Interested applicants should register to audition at the upcoming recruitment event.
Topgolf recruitment events are not a typical job interview experience, but rather an interactive day that includes team-building challenges, X-Factor style panel interviews and one-on-one interviews. There is also a part called the Idea Factory where the applicants can get creative and plan a special event for Topgolf.
"Topgolf has been recognized as a top 100 workplace in the Metroplex for the past two years," Topgolf Fort Worth Director of Operations Jeff Sugden said. "We're excited to show our Fort Worth job candidates why a Topgolf career is so fun and exciting."
The Fort Worth Topgolf will include an interactive driving range, lounge space, chef-driven food and beverage menu, hundreds of TVs, 102 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time and 3,000 square feet of private event and meeting space.
Recruitment events will take place offsite, and the location will be listed online upon applying. Hired associates for the new 65,000-square-foot venue will receive free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts, plus the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.
For further information, visit topgolf.com/us/fortworth.
Topgolf has current DFW locations in Dallas, Allen and The Colony.
TOPGOLF FORT WORTH 2201 E. 4TH STREET
