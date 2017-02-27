Input sought for Buffalo civil rights "Freedom Wall"

BUFFALO, N.Y. A Buffalo art gallery is seeking input for a planned off-site mural celebrating civil rights leaders.
A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's Freedom Wall. The gallery plans to fill a concrete wall with portraits of past and present civil rights leaders.
The wall, divided into 29 sections, is 11 feet tall and 300 feet long and is located at the northern entrance to the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.
Art gallery officials say they will consult with the community, faith-based organizations, historians and others to choose which leaders will be represented.
Buffalo artist Chuck Tingley will paint the mural this summer. The project is part of the Albright-Knox's public art initiative.
Tuesday's meeting at the Merriweather Library starts at 6 p.m.