British songwriter accuses U2 of stealing song

The Associated Press

Posted 10:17pm on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

NEW YORK A British songwriter and guitarist is claiming that rock band U2 and lead singer Bono stole one of his songs for their 1991 album "Achtung Baby."

In a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, Paul Rose says U2 lifted elements of his song "Nae Slappin" for their song "The Fly" while they were looking for new inspiration.

The lawsuit says U2 heard his song after signing on with Island Records in 1989, the same year Rose provided a demo tape to recording studio executives.

Rose is seeking songwriting credit for "The Fly" and $5 million in damages and lawyer's fees.

The New York Post reports representatives for U2 and Island Records did not immediately return requests for comment.



