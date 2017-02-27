Green Day at American Airlines Center; Austin Allsup and Josh Gallagher at Lola’s Trailer Park

Green Day at American Airlines Center
It’s hard to believe that the guys in what started out as a bratty punk band called Green Day have been together for three decades. But Billie Joe Armstrong and company are as active as ever, releasing an album called “Revolution Radio” last year while the long-gestating film version of the Broadway musical based on their music, “American Idiot,” is still in the works. Currently, the band is in the midst of its world tour, which includes a stop Saturday at the American Airlines Center. So get ready to sing along with many of the old hits they’ll no doubt be performing, such as “When I Come Around” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends.”
7:30 p.m. Saturday. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., Dallas. $49.50-$69.50.
Austin Allsup and Josh Gallagher at Lola’s Trailer Park
Local rock-blues-country singer-songwriter Allsup is back with his third album, “Sink or Swim,” a collaboration with Red Dirt mainstay Mike McClure. No doubt he will be playing tracks from it and reaching deeper into his catalog for Sunday’s performance at Lola’s Trailer Park. He might even mention his run on the hit talent show “The Voice” late last year, where he was a member of Blake Shelton’s team before getting the boot and missing the cut for the top eight. Opening is Nashville-based Gallagher, another veteran from “The Voice,” who’s now working on his debut album.
7 p.m. Sunday. Lola’s Trailer Park, 2736 W. Sixth St., Fort Worth. $10-$15.