13 media groups win top sports journalism prize

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. Thirteen media groups won "Grand Slam" honors in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors writing and sections contest.
The Chicago Tribune, Dallas Morning News, Minneapolis Star-Tribune and Washington Post, competing in the over-175,000 circulation division, earned top 10 recognition for their daily, Sunday and special sections to go along with top 10 honors in the digital contest for website and mobile platforms.
The Indianapolis Star, Oklahoman, Omaha World-Herald and St. Louis Post-Dispatch won in the 75,000-175,000 circulation category.
The Knoxville News-Sentinel won in the 30,000-75,000 category, the Tuscaloosa News won in under 30,000 and the Charlottesville Daily Progress, Opelika-Auburn News and Wyoming Tribune Eagle all won in the under-15,000 category.
The APSE awards, voted on by sports editors and journalists from across the nation during four days of judging in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., honor work published in 2016.
Eleven publications won Triple Crowns, signifying top 10 honors in three of four section/website categories. Those include:
— Over 175,000 circulation: the Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times and New York Times.
—75,0001-175,000: the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, The Tennessean and Seattle Times.
— 30,000-75,000: the Lincoln Journal Star and Tulsa World.
— Under 30,000: the Fort Collins Coloradoan and Beaver County (Pa.) Times.
— Under 15,000: the Laramie Boomerang.
The Washington Post led all news organizations with 16 total awards.
The New York Times and Seattle Times each earned 11 awards, while the Indianapolis Star, Fort Collins Coloradoan and Tuscaloosa News garnered 10 apiece.
Matt L. Stephens of the Fort Collins Coloradoan and Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald led the individual awards, capturing four each.
Jon Blau of the Herald Times, Erik Bacharach of the Opelika-Auburn News, Austin Meek of The Register-Guard, Dirk Chatelain of the Omaha World-Herald, Ross Dellinger of The Advocate and Kent Babb of The Washington Post each earned three awards.
The rankings of the top 10 in the writing, multimedia and video categories will be announced in March. Winners will receive their awards in June at the APSE summer conference in New Orleans.
SECTIONS
OVER 175,000
DAILY
Baltimore Sun, Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Cleveland Plain Dealer, The Dallas Morning News, Los Angeles Times, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, The New York Times, USA Today, Washington Post
Honorable Mention
The Denver Post, Detroit Free Press, The Kansas City Star, Miami Herald, Newsday, The Orange County Register
SUNDAY
Chicago Tribune, Cleveland Plain Dealer, Dallas Morning News, Denver Post, Detroit Free Press, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, New York Times, Newsday, The Kansas City Star, Washington Post
Honorable Mention
Baltimore Sun, Boston Globe, Houston Chronicle, L.A. Times, Tampa Bay Times
SPECIAL
Baltimore Sun, Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Dallas Morning News, Houston Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, Mercury News, South Florida Sun Sentinel, Star-Tribune, Washington Post
Honorable Mention
New York Daily News, New York Times, Newsday, Orange County Register, Philadelphia Daily News, The Kansas City Star
75,0001-175,000
DAILY
The Buffalo News, The Charlotte Observer, The Indianapolis Star, The Oklahoman, Omaha World-Herald, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, The Salt Lake Tribune, San Antonio Express-News, The Seattle Times, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Honorable Mention
The Advocate (Baton Rouge, La.), Austin American-Statesman, Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Tennessean
SUNDAY
Arlington Heights (Ill.) Daily Herald, Indianapolis Star, Louisville Courier-Journal, Omaha World Herald, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, San Diego Union-Tribune, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Oklahoman, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Tennessean
Honorable Mentions
Boston Herald, Seattle Times, The Buffalo News
SPECIAL
Detroit News, Hartford Courant, Indianapolis Star, Courier-Journal (Louisville), Omaha World-Herald, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Seattle Times, The Oklahoman, The Tennessean
Honorable Mention
Buffalo News, Las Vegas Review-Journal, Times-Picayune, Times-Union (Fla.)
30,000-75,000
DAILY
Canton Repository, Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.), Green Bay Press-Gazette, Idaho Statesman (Boise), Knoxville News-Sentinel, Lincoln Journal Star, News-Gazette (Champaign, Ill.), Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.), Tulsa World, Villages Daily Sun (Villages, Fla.)
Honorable Mention
Augusta Chronicle, Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Miss.), Patriot News (Harrisburg, Pa.), Peoria Journal Star, Portland Press Herald (Maine), Press Democrat (Santa Rosa, Calif.), Register-Guard (Eugene, Ore.), Times of Northwest Indiana (Munster, Ind.), The Gazette (Colorado Springs), The State (Columbia, S.C.)
SUNDAY
Colorado Springs Gazette, Eugene Register-Guard, Harrisburg Patriot-News, Jackson Clarion-Ledger, Knoxville News-Sentinel, Lexington Herald-Leader, Spokesman-Review, Tacoma News-Tribune, The State (Columbia, S.C.), Tulsa World
Honorable Mention
Desert Sun (Palm Springs, Calif.), Fort Myers News-Press, Green Bay Press-Gazette, Lincoln Journal Star, Roanoke TImes, Scranton Times Tribune, The Villages Daily Sun
SPECIAL
Augusta Chronicle, Idaho Statesman, Knoxville News Sentinel, Lincoln Journal Star, News-Gazette (Champaign, Ill.), Tacoma News Tribune, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.), The Repository (Canton, Ohio), Tulsa World, Wisconsin State Journal
Honorable Mention
The Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Mississippi), The State (Columbia, S.C.), Harrisburg Patriot-News/Pennlive.com, Lexington Herald-Leader, The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California)
UNDER 30,000
DAILY
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Montgomery Advertiser, Northwest Herald, Savannah Morning News, The Chronicle Telegram, The Citizens' Voice, The Herald Times, Tuscaloosa News, Topeka Capital Journal, Yakima Herald-Republic
Honorable Mention
Beaver County Times, Colombia Missourian, Fort Collins Coloradoan, Grand Forks Herald, The Kitsap Sun
SUNDAY
Altoona (Pa.) Mirror, Bakersfield Californian, Beaver County (Pa.) Times, Fort Collins Coloradoan, Herald Times (Bloomington, Ind.), Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Opelika-Auburn News, The Citizens' Voice (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.), Topeka Capital-Journal, Tuscaloosa News
Honorable Mention
Macon Telegraph, Montgomery Advertiser, The Post-Star (Glens Falls, N.Y.)
SPECIAL
Beaver County (Pa.) Times, Denton Record-Chronicle, Fort Collins Coloradoan, Northwest Herald, Sauk Valley Media, San Angelo Standard-Times, The Tuscaloosa News, The Bakersfield Californian, Williamsport Sun-Gazette, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Honorable Mention
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, The Chronicle-Telegram (Elyria, Ohio), The Citizens Voice (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.), The Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.), The Post-Star (Glens Falls, N.Y.), Yakima Herald-Republic
UNDER 15,000
DAILY
Columbia Missourian, The Daily Progress, Hattiesburg American, Marietta Daily Journal, The Medina Gazette, Opelika-Auburn News, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
SUNDAY
Laramie Boomerang, The Daily Progress (Charlottesville, Va.), Denton (Texas) Record-Chronicle, The Morning Sentinel (Waterville, Maine), Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
SPECIAL
Charlottesville Daily Progress, Hattiesburg American, Laramie Boomerang, Marietta Daily Journal, Opelika-Auburn News
DIGITAL
OVER 175,000/MORE THAN 2 MILLION MONTHLY UNIQUE VISITORS
Top 10
Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Dallas Morning News, ESPN.com, Los Angeles Times, Minneapolis Star Tribune, New York Times, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Washington Post
Honorable mention
Baltimore Sun, Bleacher Report, CBSSports.com, Detroit Free Press, Kansas City Star, Miami Herald, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Philly.com, San Diego Union-Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle
75,001-175,000/750,001-1.999 MILLION UNIQUES
Top 10
Boston Herald, Charlotte Observer, Hartford Courant, Indianapolis Star, Omaha World-Herald, Palm Beach Post, Seattle Times, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Tennessean, The Oklahoman
Honorable mention
Austin American-Statesman, The Buffalo News, The Courier Journal, Salt Lake Tribune, Tacoma News Tribune, The News & Observer
30,001-75,000/250,000-750,000 UNIQUES
Top 10
Green Bay Press-Gazette, Jackson Clarion Ledger, Knoxville News Sentinel, Lexington Herald-Leader, Lincoln Journal Star, New Orleans Advocate, The Commercial Appeal, The Patriot News/Pennlive.com, The State, The Wichita Eagle
Honorable mention
Wisconsin State Journal, Daily Press, The Augusta Chronicle, The Idaho Statesman, The Register-Guard
UNDER 30,000/FEWER THAN 250,000 UNIQUES
Top 10
Beaver County Times, Boulder Daily Camera, Fort Collins Coloradoan, GamecockCentral.com, Opelika-Auburn News, SE Missourian/SEMOball, The Daily Progress, The Telegraph (Macon), The Tuscaloosa News, WyoSports
Honorable mention
Ames Tribune, Athens Banner Herald, Marietta Daily Journal, The Post Star, Santa Cruz Sentinel
VIDEO/MULTIMEDIA
SHORT VIDEO
UNDER 30,000
Jake Adams, The Sentinel (Carlisle, Pa.); Kathy Jensen, American News (Aberdeen, S.D.);
Madison McCord, Yakima Herald-Republic; Matt L. Stephens and Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan; Daryn Stover, Sun Journal (Lewiston, Maine)
30,001-75,000
Amanda Berg and Dustin Hockensmith, The Patriot-News/PennLive.com; Chris Pietsch, The Register-Guard (Eugene, Ore.); Justin Sellers, The Clarion-Ledger
75,001-175,000
Bettina Hansen and Corinne Chin, Seattle Times; Kelsey Kremer, Des Moines Register; Mykal McEldowney, Indianapolis Star
Over 175,000
Leslye Davis and Alexandra Garcia, New York Times; Ryan Dornbusch, Alan Springer, Keri Barron, Scott Brooks, Brian Caruso and Wesly Varghese, Yahoo; Thomas Johnson, Dani Johnson, Kent Babb and Steven Rich, Washington Post; Justin King and Justin Yurkanin, AL.com; Hunter Mandel, Marc Kohn and Christian D'Alessio, Bleacher Report
LONG VIDEO
UNDER 30,000
Chelsae Ketchum, Fort Collins Coloradoan; Madison McCord, Yakima Herald-Republic; Jason Munz, Hattiesburg (Miss.) American; John Terhune, Journal-Courier (Lafayette, Ind.); Tyler Waldrep, The Tuscaloosa News
30,001-75,000
Caitie McMekin, Knoxville (Tenn.) News Sentinel; Andrea Melendez, The News-Press (Florida);
Jim Seip, York (Pa.) Daily Record/Sunday News; Chris Ware, Brian Simms and Mathew Graf, Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader; Anthony Zilis, The News-Gazette (Champaign, Ill.)
75,001-175,000
Bettina Hansen, Corinne Chin, Seattle Times; Jay Janner, James Gregg, Austin American-Statesman; Shelly Lum, Ricmond Times-Distpatch; Mykal McEldowney, Indianapolis Star; Michael Zamora, Des Moines Register
Over 175,000
Dan Bradley, Christine de la Rosa, Giovanni Reda, Roger Bagley, Shane Smith, Eddy Moretti, Suroosh Alvi, Hosi Simon, Ciel Hunter and Sara Rodriguez, Vice Sports; Courtney Cronin and Marcus Thompson, Bay Area News Group; Leslye Davis, Alexandra Garcia and Sergio Peçanha, New York Times; Michael Hogue, Dallas Morning News; Chris Mannix, Ryan Dornbusch, Alan Springer, Marcus Vanderberg, Mario Framingheddu, Htet Gyaw and J.J. Brown, Yahoo; Mel Melcon, Los Angeles Times; Aaron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post; Jorge Ribas, Julio C. Negron, Adam Kilgore and Dan Steinberg, Washington Post; Martin Rogers and Sandy Hooper, USA Today; Johnny Sweet, Mike Kattenburg, Marc Kohn, Rory Brown, Joe Yanarella, David Finocchio, Kameron Mogadam, Gregg Hoedermann, Sam Hoedermann, Tom Fillip, Ben Root, Ric Hine, Isaac Fisher, Ryan Ricker, Jacob Satterfield, Juan Lopez, Kyle Blake, Louis Hamwey, Lance Becker, Thomas Moore, Chip Crell, Jon Wermuth and Fulton Dingley, Bleacher Report
MULTIMEDIA
UNDER 30,000
Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill, S.C.); Bret McCormick, Garrison Gist and Reid Williams, The Herald (Rock Hill, S.C.); Brad Elliott Schlossman, Grand Fork (N.D.) Herald; Daniel Shirley and Caitlyn Stroh, The Telegraph (Macon, Ga.); Matt L. Stephens, Fort Collins Coloradoan
30,001-75,000
Staff, Daily Press (Newport News, Va.); Staff, Daily Press (Newport News, Va.); Staff, The Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Miss.); Staff, York Knoxville News Sentinel; Staff, York (Pa.) Daily Record/Sunday News
75,001-175,000
Ben Howard and Zack Tanner, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Staff, San Antonio Express-News; Thomas Wilburn, Sean Quinton, Katie G. Cotterill, Bettina Hansen, Ryan Divish, Seattle Times
Over 175,000
Joe Fox, Los Angeles Times; Joe Fox, Ryan Menezes and Armand Emamdjomeh, Los Angeles Times; Christoph Fuhrmans, Jim Luttrell, Anh-Thu Huynh, Rumsey Taylor, Sam Manchester and Josh Williams, New York Times; Michael Hogue, David Moore, Damon Marx, Brian Elledge, Vernon Bryant, David Guzman and John Hancock, Dallas Morning News; Nick Klopsis, Matthew Cassella, TC McCarthy, Mark La Monica and James Stewart, Newsday; Pim Linders and Keith Carter, USA Today; Tim Meko, Denise Lu, Bonnie Berkowitz and Lazaro Gamio, Washington Post; Matt Pepin, Laura Amico, Elaina Natario, Russell Goldenberg and Anush Elbakyan, Boston Globe; Dave Sheinin, Jayne W. Orenstein, Dani Johnson, Emily Chow and Chiqui Esteban, Washington Post; Staff, New York Times
WRITING AWARDS
INVESTIGATIVE
Shaun Assael and Brett Forrest, ESPN; Geoff Baker, Seattle Times; Taylor Barnes, David Meeks, Justin Park, Josh Peter, USA Today; Luke Cyphers, Teri Thompson, Bleacher Report;
Jenny Dial Creech, Houston Chronicle; Will Hobson, Washington Post; Marisa Kwiatkowski, Tim Evans and Mark Alesia, Indianapolis Star; Rebecca R. Ruiz, New York Times; Matthew Stanmyre and Chris Baxter, Newark Star-Ledger/NJ.com; Anita Wadhwani, Nate Rau and Matt Slovin, The Tennessean
UNDER 30,000
EXPLANATORY
Erik Bacharach, Opelilka-Auburn News; Nathan Baird, Journal-Courier (Lafayette, Ind.); John Bohenkamp, The Hawk Eye (Iowa); Tommy Deas, The Tuscaloosa News; Steve Gamel, Denton (Texas) Record-Chronicle; Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan; Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat (Colo.) Pilot & Today; Brad Elliott Schlossman, Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald; Matt L. Stephens, Fort Collins Coloradoan; Tony Tsoukalas, Anniston (Ala.) Star
GAME STORY
Jon Blau, The Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.); Drew Bonifant, Kennebec Journal; Alex Byington, Times Daily (Florence, Ala.); Zach Ewing, The Bakersfield Californian; Lee Horton, Sun Journal; Julie Jag, Santa Cruz Sentinel; Daniel Jones, Columbia (Mo.) Tribune; Andrew Matheson, Santa Cruz Sentinel; Geoff Morrow, The Sentinel (Carlisle, Pa.); Josh Vitale, Opelika-Auburn News
BEAT WRITING
Erik Bacharach, Opelika-Auburn News; Jason Butt, The Telegraph (Macon, Ga.); Travis Gibson, The Tribune (San Luis Obispo, Calif.); Jane Allison Havsy, Daily Record (Parsippany, N.J.); Daniel Jones, Columbia (Mo.) Daily Tribune; Mike Miller, The Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.);
Ryan Miller, The Spectrum (St. George, Utah); Stephen Meyers, Fort Collins Coloradoan; Andrew Ramspacher, The Daily Progress (Charlottesville, Va.); Brett Vito, Denton Record-Chronicle
BREAKING NEWS
John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal; Adam Boedeker, Denton Record-Chronicle; Andrew Bone and Aaron Suttles, The Tuscaloosa News; Joey Chandler, The Tuscaloosa News; Steve Gamel, Denton Record-Chronicle; Julie Jag, Santa Cruz Sentinel; Cory Giger, The Altoona Mirror; Krista Pirtle, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; Jim Seimas, John Devine and Andrew Matheson, Santa Cruz Sentinel; Jon Styf, Northwest (Ill.) Herald
FEATURES
Brad Almquist, Columbia Missourian; Jon Blau, The Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.); Alex Byington, Times Daily (Florence, Ala.); D. Scott Fritchen, GoPowercat.com; Sam King, Journal-Courier (Lafayette, Ind.); Danielle Lerner, Columbia Missourian; Andrew Ramspacher, The Daily Progress (Charlottesville, Va.); Brad Elliott Schlossman, Grand Forks (N.D.) Daily Herald; Blake Toppmeyer, Columbia (Mo.) Tribune; Eric Van Dril, Pioneer Local (Ill.)
COLUMNS
John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal; John Bohnenkamp, The Hawk Eye (Iowa); Brice Cherry, Waco Tribune; Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa News; Scott Petrak, The Chronicle-Telegram (Elyria, Ohio); Aaron Reiss, The Columbia Missourian; Brad Elliott Schlossman, Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald; Chris Stevens, Midland (Mich.) Daily News; Matt L. Stephens, Fort Collins Coloradoan; Nicholas Talbot, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
PROJECTS
John Blau, The Herald Times (Bloomington, Ind.); Andrew Bone, Aaron Suttles and Joey Chandler, The Tuscaloosa News; Matt Bufano, The Citizens' Voice (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.); Mike DeFabo, Sean Hammond, Joe Stevenson, John Lavaccare, Jon Styf and Dan McCaleb, Northwest Herald; Jason Munz and Eric Kosnac, Hattiesburg (Miss.) American; Sarah Rafique and Nichols Talbot, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; Staff, Athens Banner-Herald; Dana Sulonen, Will Sammon and Erik Bcharach, Opelika-Auburn News; Brett Vito, Denton Record-Chronicle; Phil Whipple, Will Kramlich, Lee Horton and Justin Pelletier, Sun Journal (Lewiston, Maine)
30,000-75,000
EXPLANATORY
Zac Boyer, Washington Times; Thomas Clouse, The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.); Steve Craig, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram; Erik Hall, OutSports; Steve Junga, Toledo Blade; Austin Meek, The Register-Guard (Eugene, Ore.); Cody Stavenhagen, Tulsa World; Cody Stavenhagen, Kelly Hines and Mike Brown, Tulsa World; Brent C. Wagner, Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star; Candy Woodall, The Patriot-News/PennLive.com
BEAT WRITING
Michael Bonner, The Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Miss.); Brent Briggeman, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Christian Caple, Tacoma News Tribune; David Caraviello, Post and Courier (Charleston, S.C.); Aaron Kasinitz, The Patriot News/PennLive.com; Tom Schad, Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tenn.); Cody Stavenhagen, Tulsa World; Chris Thomas, Knoxville (Tenn.) News Sentinel; Jacob Thorpe, The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.); Donnie Webb, Syracuse Media Group
BREAKING NEWS
Chris Boyle, Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal; Brian Christopherson, Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star; Dustin Dopirak and MJ Slaby, Knoxville (Tenn.) News Sentinel; Don Jacobs, Knoxville (Tenn.) News Sentinel; Andrew John, The Desert Sun, Palm Springs, Calif.; Aaron Kasinitz, The Patriot News/PennLive.com; Jeff Mills and Brant Wilkerson-New, Greensboro News & Record; Brian Rosenthal and Brent C. Wagner, Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star; Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman; Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press-Gazette
FEATURES
Chris Hansen, The Register-Guard (Eugene, Ore.); Austin Meek, The Register-Guard (Eugene, Ore.); Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group; Lake Morris, Anderson (S.C.) Independent Mail; Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier (Charleston, S.C.); Kellis Robinett, The Wichita Eagle; Tom Schad, Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tenn.); David Teel, Daily Press (Newport News, Va.); Mike Vorel, South Bend (Ind.) Tribune; Josh Weir, The Repository (Canton, Ohio)
COLUMNS
Frank Bodani, York (Pa.) Daily Record/Sunday News; Ed Hardin, Greensboro News & Record; Pete Iorizzo, Times Union (Albany, N.Y.); Paul Klee, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Austin Meek, The Register-Guard (Eugene, Ore.); Bud Poliquin, Syracuse Media Group; David Ramsey, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Will Sammon, The Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Miss.); Mark Story, Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader; Kirk Wessler, Peoria Journal Star
PROJECTS
Frank Bodani, York (Pa.) Daily Record/Sunday News; Mike Dougherty and Josh Thomson, The Journal News (White Plains, N.Y.); Tom Housenick, The Morning Call (Allentown, Pa.); Brady Vardeman, Ian Maule and Katie McInerney, Tulsa World; Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press-Gazette
75,001-175,000
EXPLANATORY
Jenni Carlson, The Oklahoman; Dirk Chatelain, Omaha World-Herald; Henry Cordes, Omaha World-Herald; Courtney Crowder, Des Moines Register; Ross Dellenger, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, La.); Aaron Falk and Rachel Piper, The Salt Lake Tribune; Betsy Helfand, Las Vegas Review-Journal; Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune; Tom Reed, Columbus Dispatch; Tim Sullivan, Louisville Courier-Journal
BEAT WRITING
Andrew Carter, News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.); Ross Dellenger, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, La.); Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Eric Kolenich, Richmond Times-Dispatch; Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald; Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Matt Pentz, Seattle Times; Michael Phillips, Richmond Times-Dispatch; Adam Sparks, The Tennessean; David Woods, Indianapolis Star
BREAKING NEWS
Andrew Carter, News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.); Ross Dellenger, Scott Rabalais and Sheldon Mickles, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, La.); Mike Finger, San Antonio Express-News; Steve Luhm, The Salt Lake Tribune; Brian Murphy, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Erin Smith and Adam Kurkjian, Boston Herald; Adam Sparks, The Tennessean; Chris Tomasson, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Berry Tramel and Nolan Clay, The Oklahoman; Nick Underhill, Ramon Antonio Vargas, Matt Sledge and John Simerman, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, La.)
FEATURES
Michael Cohen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Scott Fowler, Charlotte Observer; Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Andy Hamilton, Des Moines Register; Adam Jude, Seattle Times; Eric Kolenich, Richmond Times-Dispatch; Danielle Lerner, Louisville Courier-Journal; Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Dan O'Neill, St. Louis Post-Dispatch; John Whisler, San Antonio Express-News
COLUMNS
Ron Borges, Boston Herald; Matt Calkins, Seattle Times; John Canzano, The Oregonian/OregonLive; Dirk Chatelain, Omaha World-Herald; Gregg Doyel, Indianapolis Star; Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune; Joe Rexrode, The Tennessean; John Shipley, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Tim Sullivan, Louisville Courier-Journal; Mark Zeigler, San Diego Union-Tribune
PROJECTS
Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis, Kevin Lyttle, Suzanne Halliburton and Ryan Autullo, Austin American-Statesman; Matt Calkins, Katie G. Cotterill and Greg Gilbert, Seattle Times; Dirk Chatelain, Omaha World-Herald, Gregg Doyel, Curt Cavin, Will Higgins, Zak Keefer and Matt Glenesk, Indianapolis Star; Ed Graney, Bartt Davis, Ashton Ferguson, Ron Kantowski, David Schoen, Todd Dewey, Mark Anderson and Damon Seiters, Las Vegas Review-Journal; Brady McCollough, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Ryan O'Halloran, Chambers Williams and David Bauerlein, Florida Times-Union; Staff, Louisville Courier-Journal; John Vogl, The Buffalo News; Adam Zuvanich, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
OVER 175,000
EXPLANATORY
Kent Babb and Steven Rich, Washington Post; Thomas Bassinger and Nathaniel Lash, Tampa Bay Times; Joe Drape and Marc Tracy, New York Times; Ian Frisch, Vice Sports; Patrick Hruby, Vice Sports; Bill Pennington, New York Times; Dave Sheinin, Washington Post; Corbett Smith, Dallas Morning News; Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times; Don Van Natta Jr., ESPN
BEAT WRITING
Howard Beck, Bleacher Report; Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press; Tim Brown, Yahoo; Baxter Holmes, ESPN.com; Scott Miller, Bleacher Report; Rainer Sabin, AL.com; Marc J. Spears, The Undefeated; Matthew Stanmyre, Newark Star-Ledger/NJ.com; Barry Svrluga, Washington Post; Dan Wolken, USA Today
BREAKING NEWS
Les Bowen, Philadelphia Daily News; John Branch, New York Times; Rustin Dodd, The Kansas City Star; Joseph Duarte, Houston Chronicle; Sam Farmer and Nathan Fenno, Los Angeles Times; J.P. Hoornstra, Southern California Media Group; Mike Klis, The Denver Post; Jere' Longman, New York Times; Troy E. Renck, The Denver Post; Adrian Wojnarowski, Yahoo
FEATURES
Lars Anderson, Bleacher Report; Kent Babb, Washington Post; Dan Barry, New York Times; John Branch, New York Times; Tom Junod, ESPN; Ryan Kartje, Southern California News Group; Mina Kimes, ESPN; Lonnae O'Neal, The Undefeated; Dave Sheinin, Washington Post; Wright Thompson, ESPN
COLUMNS
Mitch Albom, Detroit Free Press; Jerry Brewer, Washington Post; Martin Fennelly, Tampa Bay Times; Vahe Gregorian,The Kansas City Star; Sam Mellinger, The Kansas City Star; Ian O'Connor, ESPN; Jeff Passan, Yahoo; Bill Plaschke, Los Angeles Times; Armando Salguero, Miami Herald; Dan Wetzel, Yahoo
PROJECTS
Steve Berkowitz, Christine Brennan, Greg Hester, Paul Myerberg, Christopher Schnaars, Brent Schrotenboer and Jodi Upton, USA Today; Joe Canali, Mike Fish, Brett Forrest, Karen Frank, Lori Higginbotham, Jason Hutton, Paul Kix, Craig Lazarus, Jena Janovy, Tim Horgan, Jose Morales, JB Morris, Tim Rasmussen, William Roach, Victor Vitarelli, Chin Wang and Alexander Wells, ESPN; Chuck Culpepper, Washington Post; Patrick Hruby, Mary Pilon, Monica Prelle, Katie Matlack and Brian Blickenstaff, Vice Sports; Jeré Longman, New York Times; Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Rustin Dodd, Blair Kerkhoff, Lee Judge, John Sleezer, Brittany Peterson, Monty Davis and Todd Feeback, The Kansas City Star; Gary Myers, Evan Grossman, Michael O'Keeffe, Christian Red, Seth Walder and Manish Mehta, New York Daily News
Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune; Benjamin Wermund, Jerome Solomon, Hunter Atkins, Joseph Duarte, Dale Robertson, Adam Coleman, Aaron Wilson, David Barron, Angel Verdejo Jr., Brian T. Smith, Jonathan Feigen, Shannon Tompkins, Jenny Dial Creech, Aaron Reiss, Brent Zwerneman, John McClain and Jake Kaplan, Houston Chronicle; Matt Wixon, Michael Florek, Greg Riddle, Tommy Magelssen, Dillon Tye, Andrew Chavez, Ariana Giorgi and Kristi Walker, Dallas Morning News.