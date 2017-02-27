Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Serial burglar guilty of costly raid at Simon Cowell's home

The Associated Press

Posted 12:12pm on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

LONDON A habitual burglar has been found guilty of stealing nearly 1 million pounds ($1.25 million) of jewelry from the home of entertainment mogul Simon Cowell.

Darren February was convicted Monday at Isleworth Crown Court in London.

February was convicted of breaking into Cowell's London home in December 2015 while the American Idol judge and his family were sleeping.

Cowell's security worker said he must have been using the bathroom when February entered the property through a patio door before stealing jewelry and passports.

Cowell said in a court statement the safe had been left open to allow his partner, Lauren Silverman, to collect her jewelry before a flight the following morning.

February already had 37 burglary convictions. He is due for sentencing on Wednesday.



