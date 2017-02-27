Weirdness in Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Kurios’ does not disappoint

Many of Cirque du Soleil’s best shows stick in the memory because of their mix of fantastical, kooky and sometimes creepy characters and storylines melded with feats from typical circus acts bumped up four or five notches, usually as something the viewer hasn’t seen before.
All of that goes double for “Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities,” the North American tour of which is in North Texas under Cirque’s trademark blue-and-yellow chapiteau (circus tent) in the parking lot of Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie. Local stops of Cirque shows have been in Fair Park, Frisco and downtown Dallas, but this is the first time for one to pitch itself this close to Tarrant County.
“Kurios” ranks as one of the top three Cirque shows this writer has seen. Before the tents open, there is a welcoming act on the roof of the tent with three of the main characters, in costume, moving around up there (chained to safety ropes, of course).
For a show with the subtitle “Cabinet of Curiosities,” you’d expect weirdness beyond even the Cirque levels. This doesn’t disappoint. Major characters that appear throughout the show include Mr. Microcosmos, who wears a giant globelike portal on his belly that carries special cargo; Nico the Accordion Man, wearing a brilliantly designed costume in which the legs, torso and hat resemble concertinas, or a really long brown accordion file; and the “Kurios,” a creature that could be a robot owned by some avant-garde futuristic family.
Steampunk is a visual theme, even as a steam train carried by performers makes its way through the audience and onto the stage. Vintage flight glasses, trunks, phonograph horns and leather helmets are among the props. Some of the acts are fairly conventional but with a twist, such as the contortionists (one a giant mechanical hand with fingers stretched toward the audience); two buff guys on aerial straps; the Russian cradle duo; and a yo-yo act.
Others take standard acts to another level: A juggler is hoisted well above the stage and still maneuvers his juggling pins; an aerialist has a bicycle attached to her strap, from which she hangs and spins; and the “Rola Bola” act features a man balancing on a series of cylinders and boards — on a swinging platform. Perhaps the most thrilling adrenaline rush for the audience comes with “Acro Net,” as a tightly suspended net serves as a giant trampoline for performers who bounce almost to the top of the ceiling.
There are also a few treats for lovers of physical theater, and not just with the clowns (the “Comic Act” that opens Act II is incredibly funny). In “Theater of Hands,” two performers uses their hands as puppets, shown on a larger screen, to mimic the other circus acts. And in “Invisible Circus,” a clown convinces us that several performers (high wire, trapeze, etc.) are invisible — and it’s hysterical.
The most memorable moment is “Upside Down World,” with a performer stacking chairs on each other and climbing and balancing on top of them, all on top of a dining table populated by other characters. That’s not so innovative, until you notice that, on the ceiling, these actions with props — plates, characters, chairs — are being done upside down, mirroring what’s below.
Curious, indeed.