Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Adele gives thumbs up to Emma Stone, 'Moonlight'

The Associated Press

Posted 6:57am on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Adele has saluted Emma Stone and "Moonlight" for their Oscar wins.

The singer posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Monday giving thumbs up while Stone accepted the best actress award on a television screen behind her. In the caption, she also offered praise for "Moonlight," writing "congratulations so so wonderful."

Adele is in Australia, where she's set to begin a tour on Tuesday. She's also set to visit New Zealand next month. Adele is due to wrap up the tour in support of her "25" album in her native London with four dates at Wembley Stadium this summer.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me