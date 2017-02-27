Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Bankruptcy fraud sentencing for 'Dance Moms' star now May 8

The Associated Press

Posted 5:57am on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

PITTSBURGH The federal court sentencing for "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller will continue before a federal court judge in Pittsburgh on May 8.

Miller's complicated sentencing hearing began Jan. 20 and was to have concluded Feb. 24. But prosecutors postponed it and the judge scheduled it to continue in more than two months.

Prosecutors say Miller was dishonest and only fessed up to her real income after a bankruptcy judge saw her on TV in 2012 and figured she had to be lying. They're seeking a prison sentence of up to 30 months.

Miller's attorneys say their client simply got caught up in her fame and fortune, but always intended to repay her debts. They're seeking probation.



