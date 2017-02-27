Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Sheriff: Woman kicks out patrol car window to escape

The Associated Press

Posted 5:17am on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

TYLERTOWN, Miss. The Walthall County Sheriff's Department says a woman is facing a felony escape charge after she busted out the back window of a patrol car and ran from deputies.

Sheriff Kyle Breland tells WJTV-TV (http://bit.ly/2mlL4jt) that deputies were responding to a burglary in progress Saturday morning when they arrested Elisha McKenzie. He says that while deputies were interviewing the victim, they realized McKenzie had kicked out the back window of the patrol car and escaped on foot.

After searching the area, an investigator found McKenzie had freed herself from the handcuffs and was walking along a road close to where the burglary took place.

McKenzie now faces several charges, including felony escape and destruction of government property. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

