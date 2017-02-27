Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Foreign minister welcomes Iran Oscar for best foreign film

The Associated Press

Posted 1:17am on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

TEHRAN, Iran Iran's top diplomat has congratulated director Asghar Farhadi for winning the Oscar in the best foreign language category with his film "the Salesman."

Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday the prize is a move against President Donald Trump's executive order barring U.S. entry to citizens from seven majority Muslim countries, including Iran.

Zarif tweeted: "Proud of Cast and Crew of "The Salesman" for Oscar and stance against #MuslimBan. Iranians have represented culture and civilization for millennia."

Both state radio and television briefly reported on Farhadi's win but many Iranians learned of the news from social media.

Farhadi boycotted the Oscars ceremony. He announced in January after Trump initially issued the ban that he would not attend the Hollywood ceremony in protest — even if an exception was made for him.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me