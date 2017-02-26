Home  >  Movies & TV

‘Moonlight,’ ‘La La Land’ among the night’s big winners

Posted 11:15pm on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

Here are the winners from the 89th Annual Academy Awards, held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For more information, go to www.oscar.go.com.

Picture: “Moonlight”

Foreign-language film: “The Salesman”

Animated feature film: “Zootopia”

Documentary feature: “O.J.: Made in America”

Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”

Actress: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Original screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester By the Sea”

Adapted screenplay: Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, “Moonlight”

Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”

Visual effects: Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon, “The Jungle Book”

Film editing: John Gilbert, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Production design: David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, “La La Land”

Sound editing: Sylvain Bellemare, “Arrival”

Sound mixing: Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Costume design: Colleen Atwood, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Makeup and hairstyling: Alessandro Bertolozzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson, “Suicide Squad”

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”

Original song: “City of Stars” from “La La Land”

Live action short film: “Sing”

Documentary short subject: “The White Helmets”

Animated short film: “Piper”



