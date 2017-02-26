25th Anniversary of the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl XXVII Champions scene

The early 90s was a great time to be a Dallas Cowboys fan and Saturday night's reunion benefiting the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas was the next best thing for those who fondly recall those dynasty days among their favorite sports memories of their lives.
Troy Aikman organized the event as a reunion/celebration of the 1992 Cowboys team that won Super Bowl XXVII. Aikman was able to get both coach Jimmy Johnson and owner/GM Jerry Jones to attend the event that took place on the 28th anniversary of Jones' buying the team for a then-NFL franchise record $140 million from Bum Bright.
Most of the players from the 1992 team were present and for many of them, it was the first time they had seen one another in over 20 years. The Cowboys were the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in four years, and players from the other two teams as well as 70s Cowboys stars Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett were also in attendance.
The evening got underway with players and coaches from the '92 team arriving on the Blue Carpet and meeting with the assorted local media, many of whom were in town to cover the glory days of the 90s.
There was Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Darren Woodson, Kevin Smith, Tony Casillas, Chad Hennings, Jay Novacek, Ken Norton, Nate Newton, Mark Stepnoski and many more former Cowboys players who made their way through the overzealous press corps that resembled a blockbuster movie premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Blvd.
The biggest media scrums were, as expected, saved for Jimmy and Jerry.
Johnson arrived shortly after the carpet opened at 6 p.m. and Jones was one of the last to walk the carpet, just ahead of Michael Irvin. Jimmy and Jerry both shrugged off talk of their bitter parting of ways following back-to-back Super Bowl wins and opted instead to praise one another for the good run they had together with the Cowboys and the successes that came from that time in their lives.
"To get me in this at this time of year," Johnson said, laughing. "I normally don’t leave the Keys, but Troy kind of twisted my arm and Troy has been such a great friend. He said, 'Coach, we've got to have you there for the reunion,' so I told him a long time ago, I said, 'If you do it, I’ll be there.'
"I'm just happy for what we had," Johnson continued. "We had a great, great thing going and so, I'll look back at those years and I appreciate what we did."
George Dunham from Sports Radio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket did a great job as the emcee for the evening, including a rendition of the Fake Michael Irvin that drew big laughs and cheers from the invitation-only packed house.
Troy Aikman, who is the chairman of the 2017-18 United Way of Metropolitan Dallas campaign, took the stage to thank everyone for coming and welcome everyone to the party.
"It's going to be a great night," Aikman said. "I don't know how it can't be, we have the great Jimmy Johnson in from Florida. He rarely leaves the Keys this time of the year, so the fact that he is here means a lot."
Aikman stepped aside for a video tribute to the players and coaches from the '92 team who have passed away that was shown on the big screens throughout the room while Prophets and Outlaws performed My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys.
Brad Sham, the radio play-by-play voice of the Cowboys, was up next and conducted a roundtable-style discussion with the coaching staff that included Johnson, Dave Wannstedt, Norv Turner and Dave Campo. They took turns telling entertaining behind-the-scenes stories and could have easily gone on far beyond their allotted time and I doubt anyone in the crowd would have noticed.
Aikman returned to the stage, flanked by Smith and Irvin and they were all clad in their gold Pro Football Hall of Fame jackets. They welcomed fellow Hall of Fame Cowboys Charles Haley, Staubach and Dorsett to the stage for the celebration for Jones' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Jones joined them on stage with Hall of Fame by The Script ft. will.i.am playing in the background and they presented Jones with a commissioned painting by Vernon Wells of Jones in a gold PFHOF jacket as Irvin said, "Welcome to the Pro Football Hall of Fame."
"Who could have ever known that you the players and coaches could have started writing the story that I may get a little pat on the back for out there in Canton, because that's how it happened," Jones said. "There's never been any type of acknowledgement or recognition that I stand here about, that deserves the team concept more than having Jimmy Johnson there...There was no doubt, the thought about getting involved with the Cowboys that Jimmy wasn't who I wanted to be with and what we had was so beautiful that it's not supposed to almost last for 50 years. But it lasted for five years and it changed our lives. It certainly changed mine.
"When I saw everyone here tonight," Jones continued. "I knew that we were a part of something special together."
Dunham returned to wrap up the program and moments later, country music star Dwight Yoakum arrived and performed well into the night.
It was a great night for one of the greatest teams in NFL history.
