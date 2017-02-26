Wires  >  AP Entertainment

The Latest: Stars begin arriving on the Oscars' red carpet

The Associated Press

Posted 4:52pm on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

LOS ANGELES The Latest on the 89th Academy Awards (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.

Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O'Connell walked by.

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo is also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.

The weather is slightly chilly and there's the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.

—Amanda Lee Myers @AmandaLeeAP



