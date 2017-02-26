Hundreds pack tribute to 'Funky Drummer' Clyde Stubblefield

MADISON, Wis. Clyde Stubblefield, the legendary "Funky Drummer" in James Brown's band, is being remembered as one of the pillars of Madison's music scene.
Hundreds of people packed a ballroom during a tribute for him Friday night in Madison. Stubblefield died Feb. 18 at age 73 after a long battle with kidney failure. The Wisconsin State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mjYkFa ) the event was anything but somber as friends told stories about how Stubblefield wowed audiences around the world in six decades with his powerful style of drumming.
Stubblefield was ranked sixth on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the top 100 drummers of all time. He was best known for a solo on Brown's 1970 single, "Funky Drummer" that was sampled on over 1,000 songs and served as the backbeat for countless hip-hop tracks.