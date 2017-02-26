Wires  >  AP Music

Cellist to perform benefit for Newtown victim's foundation

Posted 11:57am on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

NEWTOWN, Conn. The principal cellist with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra is organizing a concert to benefit a foundation set up by the family of a Sandy Hook shooting victim.

Carter Brey and other members of the Philharmonic will perform at "Chasing the Music" on June 4 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury.

The concert will benefit the CMAK Foundation, which runs the Race4Chase kids triathlon program.

The foundation was set up by the family of 7-year-old Chase Kowalski, who was killed along with 25 other people inside the Sandy Hook Elementary school in December 2012.

The triathlon program serves 650 children in three states. It is a summer camp program that trains children to run, ride bicycles and swim and culminates in a triathlon.



