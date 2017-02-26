Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Ravens safety Elam arrested on marijuana, drug charges

The Associated Press

Posted 11:57am on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam faces marijuana, oxycodone and reckless driving charges after being arrested in Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade County jail records show Elam was arrested Sunday. He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver or sell and possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone. He was being held on $15,500 bail.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said details of his arrest were not immediately available.

The Ravens already announced they would not re-sign the 25-year-old Elam when his contract expires next month. They reiterated that in a statement Sunday. A first round draft pick out of Florida in 2013, Elam has just one career interception. He played nine games last season, making one tackle.

No lawyer was listed on Elam's jail records.



