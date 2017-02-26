Fort Worth actor Bill Paxton dies

Multiple outlets are reporting Fort Worth-born and -raised actor Bill Paxton has died.
TMZ, People and other outlets are reporting Paxton died on Saturday because of complications from surgery. He was 61.
“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” according to a statement from a family representative. “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”
JUST IN: Actor Bill Paxton passes away following complications from surgery, family representative confirms to @ABC. pic.twitter.com/xaqdrUlFXL— ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2017
One of his more recent roles was in the CBS show “Training Day” as a detective. His credits include “Apollo 13 ,” “Twister,” “Titanic” and the TV miniseries “Texas Rising.” .
In the History Channel miniseries, he played Sam Houston, a distant relative.
“I’m related to Sam Houston on my father’s side,” Paxton said. “We’re second cousins, four times removed.”
Paxton was born in Fort Worth on May 17, 1955. In a story last year, Paxton remarked how he was in the crowd when JFK was in Fort Worth the day he was assassinated.
Then 8 years old, Paxton was in the crowd of thousands when Kennedy spoke outside Hotel Texas on the morning of Nov. 22, 1963. People began to gather as early as 5:30 a.m. in the rain to wait for the president’s early-morning address.
“There was a real electricity in the crowd,” Paxton said in 2013. “Everybody was so excited.” He said he didn’t remember a lot of Kennedy’s speech, but he did remember the president said he was sorry his wife couldn’t make it. He said she tended to take longer to get ready than he did.
Paxton's family owned Paxton Lumber Co., so Paxton never lacked for money. In Star-Telgram archives, friends are quoted as saying that he wasn’t affected by status. Paxton, who grew up in a house off the 11th hole at Shady Oaks Country Club in west Fort Worth, told the Star-Telegram that he used to make money retrieving and selling lost golf balls to golfers. He even helped Fort Worth golfing legend Ben Hogan practice — by retrieving the golfer’s 5-iron shots.
He attended Arlington Heights High School, where he was active in drama, and became a movie obsessive, watching films at such Fort Worth movie palaces as the Ridglea Theater.
One friend told the Star-Telegram a story about one of Paxton’s early filmmaking efforts: The not-yet-star and a friend were shooting in the train yards off of Vickery Boulevard, making a film about a Nazi invasion of the United States. "This elderly lady drove by and saw it, and she thought we were really being attacked, " the friend said in a 1998 story. "She called the cops, and Bill had a hard time convincing them that those weren't real guns and they weren't using real ammo.”
After graduating in 1973, Paxton headed out to California, where he worked as a crew member on such productions as “Big Bad Mama,” a 1974 film by B-movie king Roger Corman, known for low-budget movies featuring names that would become much bigger, such as Jack Nicholson and James Cameron.
In 1981, he began scoring movie roles with a small part in the Bill Murray comedy “Stripes,” followed by the 1983 military drama “The Lords of Discipline.” But his big breakthroughs were in 1985’s “Weird Science” and 1986’s “Aliens.” The latter was directed by Cameron, who frequently worked with Paxton, beginning with 1984’s “Terminator” (in which Paxton is billed as “Punk Leader,” according to the Internet Movie Database) and on to larger roles in “True Lies” and “Titanic.”
But it was in smaller projects where Paxton excelled. Arguably his best performance was in 1992’s “One False Move,” in which he plays a Dale “Hurricane” Dixon, a small-town sheriff who takes on a group of murderous California drug dealers whose crime spree takes them through his Arkansas town. The same year, he also appeared in “Trespass,” an updated urban twist on “The Treasure of Sierra Madre” about two firefighters who discover the location of a cache of stolen gold — only to cross paths with violent gang members.
One of Paxton’s “One False Move” co-stars was Billy Bob Thornton, with whom he would work again in the acclaimed 1998 drama “A Simple Plan,” another story about the unexpected aftermath of finding lost riches.
Paxton also worked as a director: One of his earliest credits is the video for “Fish Heads,” a bizarre novelty song by Barnes & Barnes, a group that included former “Lost in Space” star Billy Mumy. The video got national exposure when it was featured in an episode of “Saturday Night Live.” On more serious notes, he received strong reviews for directing the 2001 horror movie “Frailty” and the 2006 historical golf drama “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”
“Fish Heads” wasn’t Paxton’s only musical contribution: As one-half of Martini Ranch, he had a small 1988 hit with the Devo-esque “How Can the Labouring Man Find Time for Self-Culture?”
In 2006, Paxton turned his focus to television with “Big Love,” an HBO drama in which he played Bill Henrickson, a modern-day Utah Mormon and businessman living a secret polygamistic life with three wives. The critically acclaimed series, which used its offbeat premise to examine attitudes toward religion and marriage but also politics, consumerism and other topics, features some of Paxton’s best work as he served as an anchor for a show in which his female co-stars (Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chlose Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin) often had the more flamboyant performances. The series lasted till 2011.
Paxton moved back and forth from TV to movies after that, but the strongest roles were on TV series, including a strong turn as Randall McCoy in the History miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys,” about the long-running feud, and a role in the ABC series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” In his latest series, CBS’ “Training Day,” Paxton played maverick cop Frank Rourke in a drama based on the 2001 movie “Training Day,” which earned Denzel Washington a best-actor Oscar. The series’s fate is unclear at this time
In 2015, Paxton’s family tree was featured in the show Who Do You Think You Are?, which looked into the life of Benjamin Sharp, a great-great-great-great grandfather he had known nothing about.
This story will be updated. Staff writer Bryan Bastible contributed to this report, which includes material from Star-Telegram archives.