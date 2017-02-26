New songwriting contest, music fest at Delgado Community Col

NEW ORLEANS Delgado Community College is putting on a new songwriting contest and music festival.
The contest, the festival March 31 and April 1, and associated master classes all are free, thanks to sponsors, said music professor Jesse Boyd.
The main goal is to let people know about Delgado's music programs, he said.
"And this is a community college, and we wanted to do something for the community," he said.
The festival will be at the City Park campus, with performers including the two songwriting contest winners, Delgado jazz groups, Anders Osborne and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
The contest submission deadline is March 6. Finalists will perform live Thursday, March 30, at the Three Keys on Carondelet Street. A panel of industry experts will choose one winner, and the Three Keys audience will choose the other.
Subjects for the master classes include studio engineering, vocal technique, songwriting, composing for film, and music business.
Boyd said some may be made available to high schools.
"We want to do that even after the festival," he said. "The festival in a way will continue even after the music itself is over."