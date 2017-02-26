Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Martins Dukurs wins his 5th skeleton world championship

Posted 5:32am on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

KOENIGSSEE, Germany Martins Dukurs of Latvia held on to win his fifth skeleton world championship on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Dukurs, who was leading after clocking the fastest opening runs on Friday, was fourth in both of the final two for a combined time over four runs of 3 minutes, 23.48 seconds, beating Germany's Axel Jungk by 0.37 seconds.

It was the 25-year-old Jungk's first world championship medal.

Nikita Tregybov of Russia was third, 0.54 back, ahead of compatriot and Olympic champion Alexander Tretiakov, Germans Alexander Gassner and Christopher Grotheer, and Matthew Antoine of the United States, 2.62 back in seventh.



