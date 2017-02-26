HG Sply Co. on tap for Trophy Club development

Trophy Club Achieving the balance of small-town living with big-city amenities is a goal of the Trophy Club mayor and town council.
Mayor Nick Sanders said aligning perfectly with that goal is a partnership between the town and HG Sply Co., one of three restaurants that will anchor a 25,000 to 28,000-square-foot entertainment venue at Texas 114 and Trophy Wood Drive as part of the Trophy Wood District.
The concept, scheduled to open in spring/summer 2018, will be a place where guests can eat, work and play all under one roof.
The Trophy Wood District, currently home to Breadwinner’s/Quarter Bar, three hotels and Baylor Medical Center, also will include shopping, additional overnight accommodations, a town hall and a police facility.
HG Sply Co., a Dallas transplant that began as a paleo-inspired restaurant and bar before opening a second location in Fort Worth, offers a menu of hearty, healthful cuisine made with all-natural, responsibly sourced ingredients.
“There is little doubt that the health-conscience, community-minded town will look to HG Sply Co. as a cornerstone development within Trophy Club,” Sanders said.
Elias Pope, founder of 8020 Hospitality, the group behind HG Sply Co., said it is too far away to comment on specifics about what the restaurant’s third location will bring.
“HG SPLY CO will be a part of a larger concept that we are designing for the city of Trophy Club,” Pope said. “The details and plans are still in the works so we do not want to put anything out there that might change.”
Along with HG Sply Co. is a yet-to-be named restaurant, a 12,000-square-foot covered patio, shared workspace, a small retail component, and Mudsmith coffee shop — also a Dallas-based restaurant that will offer craft coffee, house-made syrups, fresh juices, kombucha, wraps and sandwiches, and wine and beer.
Sanders said elected officials and town staff have been diligently working together to bring entertainment and dining options to citizens that are unique to Trophy Club and enhance the culture and sense of community that is deeply rooted among its residents.
“Upon its completion, the Trophy Wood Entertainment District will quickly become the venue of choice for families seeking a dining experience versus a fast meal and friends who desire ambiance over convenience,” Sanders said.
Down the road at the corner of Texas 114 and Trophy Club Drive, another development is in the works. PD 30, a Beck Property development, will include three or more restaurant pad sites and Aloft boutique hotel, an ultra-modern Starwood Hotels and Resorts brand.