Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Jennifer Garner stresses early education with US governors

By BEN NUCKOLS

Associated Press

Posted 2:57pm on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017

WASHINGTON Actress Jennifer Garner says growing up "surrounded by generational, rural poverty" in West Virginia inspired her to become an advocate for early-childhood education.

Garner spoke at a meeting of the National Governors Association on Saturday about programs that bring educators into the homes of low-income parents to help them get their kids ready for kindergarten. At one point, her microphone was cut off and she said, "It's like the Oscars!"

Garner says kids who don't come to school prepared face huge disadvantages later in life. She says she saw it growing up, when kids stopped showing up at school and "disappeared off the face of the earth."

She says intervention can make a difference with parents who lack the resources to help their kids' developing brains.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me