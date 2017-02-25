Albuquerque Museum exhibits New Mexico film history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. A new Albuquerque Museum exhibit is spotlighting New Mexico's movie industry from silent films to "Breaking Bad."
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lRl4ew) the exhibit starts in the industry's earliest days without sound and then covers Westerns, TV shows and the Oscar-winning film "Crazy Heart."
University of New Mexico history professor and curator Paul Hutton said Santa Fe and Albuquerque began to blossom 12 years ago when the state put film industry tax incentives in place.
The "Hollywood Southwest: New Mexico in Film and Television" exhibit features memorabilia from various moviemaking eras and includes the final call sheet autographed by the stars of "Breaking Bad."
Hutton said "Breaking Bad" drove a modern renaissance and is a major reason New Mexico became a hub for film.