Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Madison mayor proposes task force to encourage hip-hop scene

The Associated Press

Posted 10:37am on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017

MADISON, Wis. The mayor of Madison is proposing a task force aimed at making Wisconsin's capital a more welcoming place, especially for hip-hop artists and audiences.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2mmgO4I) reports that Mayor Paul Soglin's proposed Equity in Music and Entertainment task force comes after years of efforts by the hip-hop community to address city policies and policing.

Madison has an active community of hip-hop artists. But in the past, some live music venues have added what some say is excess security for events or dropped hip-hop events altogether after fights, gunfire or other violence at shows.

Pascal "DJ Pain 1" Bayley, a DJ and record producer from Madison, says the task force is long coming and necessary.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me